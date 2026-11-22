In the Indian state of Manipur, at least 15 people have died after consuming counterfeit alcohol, and more than 180 others have been hospitalized.

As 1news.az reports citing India Today, this was announced by the state's Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam.

"I have instructed the management of both hospitals to provide patients with the best medical care and all necessary support," the head of the government wrote on the social network X.

According to him, the authorities will conduct an investigation into the incident.

According to local media, many of those hospitalized are showing symptoms characteristic of methanol poisoning.

The state government has sent an additional medical team and the necessary medications to the area where the victims live.