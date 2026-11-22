Francesco Schettino, captain of the cruise liner Costa Concordia, which was the largest passenger vessel ever to be wrecked, has been released from prison early.

As 1news.az reports with reference to La Nazione, the man left prison 6.5 years ahead of schedule. He left the place of detention on November 20.

The wreck of the 15-deck liner with more than 4,200 people on board, including 108 Russian tourists, occurred on the night of January 14, 2012, off the coast of the small Italian island of Giglio in the Tyrrhenian Sea. The tragedy claimed the lives of 32 people.

As the investigation established, the vessel came too close to the shore and struck an underwater rock. As a result, a 53-meter hole formed in the port side. After that, the liner began taking on water and ran aground.

The cause of the disaster was Schettino's negligence. His guilt was aggravated by the fact that he abandoned the ship in distress. The captain was found guilty of manslaughter, causing harm to health, causing the shipwreck and abandoning the vessel, and was sentenced to 16 years in prison. The man began serving his sentence after the final confirmation of the verdict by the Court of Cassation in May 2017.