Lithuania has rejected reports of its involvement in an incident in the Kaliningrad region, where a "suspicious object" was earlier spotted coming from the Lithuanian border.

As 1news.az reports, the country's Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys wrote about this on the social network X.

"The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly rejects false claims circulating on social media regarding the country's alleged involvement in a drone strike on Russia's Kaliningrad region.

The Republic of Lithuania has never authorized the use of its airspace for strikes against targets on Russian territory, including in the present case," the statement says.

Note that on the evening of November 21, sirens went off in the Kaliningrad region. Governor Alexey Besprozvannykh reported that the "Drone Danger" warning system in the Neman district responded to a suspicious object coming from Lithuania. According to him, specialists carried out the necessary checks and determined that there was no threat.

Later, Ukrainian sources reported that for the first time since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, drones attacked military facilities on the territory of Russia's Kaliningrad region. It was claimed that in the city of Baltiysk, where the main base of Russia's Baltic Fleet is located, air defenses were active and explosions were heard.