Two people were killed and five others were injured in a collision between a tourist minibus and a truck in southern Chile.

As 1news.az reports, citing the newspaper La Tercera, the accident occurred on the afternoon of November 21 at the 160th kilometer of the Ruta 9 highway heading toward the city of Puerto Natales.

According to the publication, the minibus carrying Russian tourists collided with a truck from Argentina. As a result of the crash, two Russian citizens — a man and a woman — died at the scene.

Two more Russians were injured. The victims also include the drivers of both vehicles and another passenger of the minibus.

Officers of the Chilean police arrived at the scene. The circumstances and causes of the accident are being established.