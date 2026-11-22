A fire broke out at a confectionery factory in the Indonesian industrial district of Cikande.

As 1news.az reports citing Detik, three employees of the enterprise died as a result of the incident.

According to the information, 19 people were found alive, and rescuers are continuing to search for another 36 people.

Of the 19 survivors, four were injured. According to preliminary data, about 60 people were inside the factory building.