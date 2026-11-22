Slovakia does not intend to take part in providing Ukraine with a new European Union loan of €45 billion.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico in a video address published on his Facebook page.

According to the head of government, Bratislava did not take part in the previous €90 billion lending program for Ukraine either and does not intend to change its position.

At the same time, Fico noted that Slovakia continues to provide humanitarian aid to Kyiv, but sees no grounds for participating in a military loan, which, in his assessment, contributes to prolonging the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

This issue is scheduled to be discussed on Monday in Bratislava at a meeting of the prime ministers of the Visegrad Group countries — Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary — with the Chancellor of Austria.

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz allowed for the possibility of blocking the EU's next seven-year budget if all countries of the bloc do not commit to financially supporting Ukraine in 2027 and beyond. In response, Fico stated that he does not intend to yield to pressure from Berlin.