Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the 21st round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

As 1news.az reports, second place went to McLaren's British driver Lando Norris, and his teammate, Australian Oscar Piastri, rounded out the top three.

The next round of the world championship, the Qatar Grand Prix, will take place from November 27 to 29.

A review of the results confirms Max Verstappen's victory. According to The Guardian, the race consisted of 50 laps and was accompanied by several crashes and a safety car deployment. Lando Norris finished second and Oscar Piastri third.