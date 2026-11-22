Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram account in connection with the opening of a Baku corner and an Azerbaijani cuisine area at the Hanoi College of Commerce and Tourism.

1news.az presents this post:

It should be noted that the Baku corner features a model of the Maiden Tower, images of the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, Icherisheher, the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Flame Towers, and Baku Bay.

The culinary area will serve to popularize Azerbaijani cuisine. Trainings on Azerbaijani cooking for the college's students will also be held here.