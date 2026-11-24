American politician, Republican Senator from Pennsylvania David Harold (Dave) McCormick congratulated Baku, Yerevan, and Washington on the launch of the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP).

"TRIPP will strengthen trade, transportation, energy, and digital connectivity, and will promote peace and prosperity in Azerbaijan and Armenia," the politician wrote on his account on the social network X.

The start of the implementation of the TRIPP project was announced on Monday in video addresses by U.S. President Donald Trump and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

It concerns a 42-kilometer section of the Zangezur corridor running through the territory of Armenia and intended to link the main part of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as to create additional opportunities for economic cooperation and the region's integration into global logistics chains.