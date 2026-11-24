U.S. Vice President JD Vance held talks with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and discussed with him efforts to resume dialogue between the United States and Iran.

This was reported on X, citing sources, by Barak Ravid, a correspondent for the Axios portal and Israel's Channel 12 television.

The meeting between Qatar's prime minister and the U.S. vice president took place at the White House.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a meeting with Qatar's prime minister. The State Department press service reported that the parties had begun the eighth round of the strategic dialogue between the United States and Qatar on bilateral issues in the fields of economics and security.

U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News journalists on November 22 that Washington and Tehran are continuing indirect consultations on ending the conflict. The American leader also said that he is inclined to resume strikes on Iran after the New Year if agreements with the Islamic republic are not reached.

Source: TASS