Life expectancy in Azerbaijan in 2026 stands at 74.9 years.

Over the past 76 years the figure has risen by 28.6 years, according to a ranking of 237 countries and territories compiled by the analytics platform Visual Capitalist.

According to the published infographic, life expectancy in Azerbaijan in 1950 was 46.3 years.

The ranking is based on UN data (World Population Prospects 2024) and shows life expectancy at birth calculated for 2026.

First place in the ranking goes to Monaco at 86.7 years, followed by San Marino (86 years), Hong Kong (85.9 years), Japan (85.1 years) and South Korea (84.6 years). The last line is held by Nigeria, where life expectancy is 55 years: the gap between the leader and the country closing the ranking reaches almost 32 years.

According to the study, the global average life expectancy in 2026 is 73.8 years. That figure exceeds life expectancy in any country or territory in 1950, when the leaders were San Marino and Norway at 71.6 years.

The ranking separately notes the position of the United States: the country is in 64th place at 79.8 years. On this measure it trails Chile (81.7 years), Costa Rica (81.4 years) and Albania (80.1 years). At the same time, the increase in life expectancy in the United States since 1950 is the sixth smallest among those included in the ranking.

https://www.visualcapitalist.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/life-expectancy-every-country-web-1200-v2.webp

Felix Vishnevetsky