A U.S. Navy amphibious ready group, consisting of three large landing ships with Marines on board, is moving toward the Middle East.

As Interfax reports, this is indicated by data from the information service of the U.S. Naval Institute.

The ship group is currently in Singapore, where it arrived on its way to the Arabian Sea region.

It includes the universal amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island, as well as two amphibious transport docks — USS John P. Murtha and USS Anchorage. On board are about 2,500 service members of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, two squadrons of F-35B fighters, tiltrotor aircraft, attack and transport helicopters, as well as landing craft.

Meanwhile, the aircraft carriers USS George Bush and USS Theodore Roosevelt are in the Arabian Sea region, southeast of Iran. Each of them is home to 48 fighter jets. In addition, two cruisers, nine missile destroyers, a littoral combat ship and an unmanned reconnaissance vessel are deployed near Iran.

Two more U.S. Navy destroyers are in the Red Sea, while two others are carrying out missions in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea.