The world-famous American singer Justin Timberlake is preparing to speak candidly about his life and career in a four-part documentary project titled "Timberlake."

Entertainment Tonight reports that in the series the artist will address, among other things, his relationship with Britney Spears, whose end was accompanied by numerous disputes and contradictory public statements, the scandalous performance with Janet Jackson at the 2004 Super Bowl, and his 2024 arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Timberlake admitted that at first he did not want to agree to take part in the project, since many events of his life had already become public knowledge, while others he preferred to keep private.

"I made myself be candid about many things for the first time in my life," the singer says of his decision to take part in the documentary series.

Besides Justin Timberlake himself, the project features his wife Jessica Biel and his mother Lynn. Music producers Timbaland, Pharrell Williams and other figures from the industry also share their recollections.

The first two episodes of "Timberlake" premiere on Dec. 11 on the Apple TV platform.

Read more on the topic:

На грани развода: Джессика Бил выдвинула ультиматум Джастину Тимберлейку

Баку танцует под хит Джастина Тимберлейка «Can’t Stop the Feeling» - ВИДЕО

Джастин Тимберлейк выступал в Баку и не только, превозмогая боль: У артиста диагностировано тяжелое заболевание - ФОТО

Джастин Тимберлейк покорил Баку: Аншлаг на Олимпийском стадионе, суперхиты и сюрпризы тура Forget Tomorrow - ВИДЕО

Найдена пара, которой Джастин Тимберлейк объявил пол ребенка на концерте в Баку - ВИДЕО