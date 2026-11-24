The draft of Armenia's new Constitution contains a provision banning the activities of parties that engage in propaganda calling for a renunciation of independence.

Minister of Justice Srbuhi Galyan said this in an interview with Armenia's Public Television Company.

As the minister noted, at present the restriction on party activities at the legislative level is tied to the ban on foreign funding, and the Armenian authorities decided to include this provision in the draft of the new Constitution as well. The goal is to ensure that no future government changes this arrangement in the legislation, Galyan asserts.

"We have also provided for a new ground for banning the activities of parties – that is, conducting propaganda for the renunciation of independence," the head of the Ministry of Justice stated.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan offered the opposition forces demanding his resignation a "simple deal." To do so, according to him, it would be enough for them to agree to hold a referendum on the new Constitution. Otherwise, the prime minister threatened to launch the "bulldozer" of early elections, following which, as he claims, neither of the two current opposition forces would make it into parliament.

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