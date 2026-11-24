Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan departed today on a two-day working visit to Russia.

During the trip to Moscow, he will hold bilateral talks with Deputy Chairman of the Russian government Alexei Overchuk, and will also take part in the regular meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Sputnik Armenia reports.

The talks are taking place against the backdrop of periodically arising trade and regulatory frictions between Yerevan and Moscow within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). In recent years, Armenian exporters have repeatedly faced tightened phytosanitary and customs controls, as well as temporary restrictions on the import into Russia of certain categories of products — in particular, brandy, dairy goods, and agricultural produce. Yerevan, for its part, has raised these issues on the EEC platform, pointing to the need for unimpeded access of goods to the union's common market.

An additional backdrop for the dialogue remains the contradictions surrounding Armenia's political course. In early 2025, the republic's parliament approved a bill on launching the process of accession to the European Union, after which Moscow repeatedly stated that simultaneous membership in the EU and the EAEU is incompatible. At the same time, the EAEU market still remains a key destination for the sales of Armenia's processing and agricultural industries, as well as an important source of energy resources at preferential prices.

Mher Grigoryan and Alexei Overchuk are co-chairs of the Russian-Armenian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation and represent their countries in the EEC Council. It is expected that during the current visit the parties will discuss current issues of bilateral trade turnover, logistics, and the removal of barriers in the union's internal market.