On November 25, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Bochorishvili.

As the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers told AZERTAC, the meeting noted the consistent strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the spirit of good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

The intensification of mutual visits and meetings in recent times was assessed as an indicator of the high level of bilateral ties, as well as of mutual interest in further expanding cooperation.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the trade and economic, investment, transport and transit, energy, humanitarian and other spheres were discussed.