Five members of an Armenian family were found dead in a house in the German city of Kehl.

According to media reports, the incident came to light after a school became concerned about the absence of the children from the Armenian family. Police officers who entered the apartment found five family members dead, including three children. Two more children were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

A gas leak is cited as the cause of death.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. It is being determined whether the gas leak was accidental or deliberate.

It is noted that the family members held both Armenian and German citizenship.

Source: news.am