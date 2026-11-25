An employee of Armenia's Investigative Committee is accused of stealing physical evidence totaling more than 21 million drams (about $59,200).

The preliminary investigation has been completed and the case has been sent to the Anti-Corruption Court, the publication "Hetq" reports.

According to the investigation, in March 2025 G. Mardyan deceptively took gold and silver jewelry worth more than 6.1 million drams (about $17,000) from the Justice Ministry's expert center, claiming that he would hand it over to the senior investigator, but he appropriated the valuables.

The second episode is connected to another criminal case: in January 2025, the investigator received from the same center a gold chess set with diamonds, seized during a search, worth more than 15.2 million drams (about $42,200), and sold it to an unidentified person. To conceal the loss, he forged a receipt on behalf of the owner confirming the return of the property.

In September 2026, Mardyan personally met with the victim, admitted to selling the chess set and pledged in writing to compensate its cost in the amount of $78,000, but he never paid the money. The accused is currently under arrest.