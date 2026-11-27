The Istanbul Bar Association strongly condemned the actions of Georgian law enforcement officers toward fans of Turkey's Beşiktaş during the soccer match against Israel's Hapoel Be'er Sheva in Batumi and called on UEFA to abandon double standards with regard to Turkish clubs.

"We condemn in the strongest terms what happened in Georgia during the match between Beşiktaş and Hapoel Be'er Sheva. We do not accept depriving Turkish teams of the right to play international matches on their own field and in front of their own fans. UEFA must stop applying to our clubs the practice of double standards, which contradicts the principle of equality," reads a statement by the Second Istanbul Bar Association, one of the largest associations of lawyers in Turkey.

The statement notes that Beşiktaş fans "expressed, by means of a banner, their moral protest against the oppression and inhumane treatment of the Palestinian people." "This peaceful expression of protest was met with disproportionate intervention by Georgian security forces. Pepper spray was used, fans found themselves squeezed into a confined space, and there are injured people," the bar association pointed out.

The Turkish lawyers emphasized that "freedom of expression is among the fundamental rights guaranteed by international law and the European Convention on Human Rights, and actions that go beyond the principles of proportionality, necessity, and legality are legally unacceptable."

The Europa League match between Beşiktaş and Hapoel Be'er Sheva took place on Thursday in Batumi on a neutral field. According to the Georgian side, the game was interrupted for about half an hour because of disturbances that began in the Turkish club's fan section. According to Georgia's Interior Ministry, 16 people were detained and 3 police officers were injured. The agency denied reports that the police used force in connection with fans displaying Palestinian flags and banners.

Many Turkish officials publicly condemned the actions of the Georgian police toward Beşiktaş fans. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he is closely following the situation. The heads of Turkey's Foreign, Interior, and Justice Ministries held telephone talks with their Georgian counterparts. The ministers demanded the immediate release of the detained Turkish citizens and an investigation into those involved in the disproportionate use of force.

Source: TASS