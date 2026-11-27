Bella Hadid, the American supermodel of Palestinian-Dutch descent, has spoken candidly about the health problems that have affected her physical condition and her professional work for many years.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 30-year-old model said she lives with several conditions at once: postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), endometriosis and also Lyme disease, which she has been fighting for more than ten years.

Bella Hadid said these illnesses have a serious effect on her body and are often accompanied by severe fatigue and pain throughout her body.

POTS is a disorder of the autonomic nervous system in which the heart rate rises sharply on standing up. It can be accompanied by dizziness, weakness and an inability to tolerate physical exertion.

PMDD is a severe form of premenstrual dysphoric disorder that can cause pronounced emotional and physical symptoms tied to the menstrual cycle.

Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it. It can be accompanied by severe pain and other disorders.

Lyme disease is an infectious illness transmitted through the bites of infected ticks. Its possible consequences include joint and muscle pain, increased fatigue and neurological disorders.

The model said her well-being can change abruptly, with periods of relative health giving way to a worsening condition: "My body goes through different states: I can feel very well, and then suddenly it fails me at the worst possible moment."

She also noted that the people around her do not always understand how hard she has to fight fatigue and physical pain.

Bella Hadid also described an episode that happened right before she went out on the runway at the Victoria's Secret show in October 2026. During the warm-up, the model said, she felt a sharp decline in her well-being and then found it hard to breathe. Even so, she was able to walk out and open the show.

Bella Hadid's Lyme disease diagnosis became known in 2015.