In Georgia, two people have been detained on charges of illegally crossing the state border by a group of individuals, as well as illegally importing into the country and possessing narcotic substances on a large scale.

As 1news.az reports, the information was released by the Border Police of Georgia.

As a result of the operational-search measures and investigative actions carried out, it was established that the detainees illegally crossed the Azerbaijani-Georgian state border in the "Vakhtangisi" section of the "Red Bridge" border sector.

During a personal search, a narcotic substance, "thebaine," contained in a plastic bag, was found on one of them and seized as material evidence.

An investigation into the incident is underway. The criminal acts committed carry a punishment of up to 12 years in prison.