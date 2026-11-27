The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude on a CIF basis at the Italian port of Augusta rose by $2.43, or 2.4 percent, compared with the previous figure, reaching $102.77 per barrel.

This was stated on Friday in information from oil market participants.

It is noted that the price of one barrel of Azeri Light crude on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan increased by $2.4, or 2.5 percent, to $98.01.

The price of URALS crude oil increased by $2.54, or 3.6 percent, compared with the previous figure, reaching $72.68 per barrel.

The price of Dated Brent crude, produced in the North Sea, rose by $2.6, or 2.7 percent, compared with the previous figure, reaching $97.56 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 is based on an average price of $65 per barrel of oil.

According to the latest data from Trading Economics, Brent crude rose above $96 per barrel on Friday, creating the preconditions for the first weekly increase in quotations in the last four weeks. The rise in prices is linked to attacks on energy facilities and tankers in the Middle East, which have heightened concerns about possible supply disruptions.

It is noted that the Tehran-backed Yemeni Houthis struck the Jazan oil refinery in Saudi Arabia, located on the Red Sea coast, as a result of which part of its operations was temporarily suspended. It is emphasized that this was preceded by an earlier attack on the Ras Tanura oil hub in the Persian Gulf.

"In addition, on Wednesday a tanker came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported. Against this backdrop, unconfirmed reports have emerged from Iran that several vessels may have struck sea mines this week. Despite the recent recovery in quotations, oil prices have fallen by almost 20% over the current month. This is linked to the gradual resumption of raw material supplies from the Persian Gulf. In addition, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts an oversupply in the oil market in the fourth quarter.

Market participants are also awaiting the OPEC+ meeting, which will take place on Sunday. It is expected that the member countries will discuss the group's strategy regarding oil supply volumes for 2027," Trading Economics reports.