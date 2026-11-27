Law enforcement officers in Batumi detained 16 people during riots involving fans of the Turkish football club Beşiktaş, who had come for the Europa League match against Israel's Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

Three police officers were injured in the clashes, according to a statement from Georgia's Interior Ministry.

On Thursday, Batumi hosted the match between Beşiktaş and Hapoel Be'er Sheva, which it was decided to hold on a neutral field. Clashes between police and Beşiktaş fans broke out even before the start of the game. In the middle of the first half, riots began in the sector of the Turkish club's fans, and police used force. The match was interrupted for about half an hour, after which it resumed.

"As a result of violent actions on the part of the fans, three Interior Ministry officers were injured, sustaining various injuries. Law enforcement officers detained 16 people for unlawful actions," the Interior Ministry statement said.

The agency notes that some of the Beşiktaş fans behaved provocatively even on the way to the stadium. They shouted obscene phrases, threw various objects, and resisted police. According to the Interior Ministry, such actions continued on the stadium grounds. The fans damaged the stadium's infrastructure and began throwing benches at police officers. Police reportedly used special equipment, among other measures, to ensure order.

Georgia's Interior Ministry denies reports that police used force because Beşiktaş fans unfurled flags and banners in support of Palestine.

As the agency noted, everyone on the territory of Georgia is obliged to obey the law, regardless of citizenship and nationality, and any attacks on law enforcement officers and gross violations of public order will be suppressed by police.

Source: TASS