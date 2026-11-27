New details have emerged regarding Alihuseyn Huseynov, who was allegedly hiding at the summer house (dacha) of TV presenter Fira Jalilova in the settlement of Novkhani.

According to information obtained by Oxu.Az, A. Huseynov, who had prior convictions and was wanted for repeat offenses, arrived in Baku from one of the districts some time ago.

At the request of an acquaintance of the TV presenter's mother, he was accommodated at their house. A. Huseynov hid there for more than 10 days.

Yesterday, police officers received operational intelligence that the wanted individual was hiding at the aforementioned summer house. During a check, this information was confirmed, and the homeowner was advised to hand the individual over to the police. However, the owner denied this information, claiming there were no strangers on the premises.

Law enforcement officers verified the operational data and established that A. Huseynov was hiding in an outbuilding in the yard of the summer house. As a result of a police operation, he was detained in his hideout and handed over to the investigation.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

10:05

Last night, TV presenter Fira Jalilova claimed that her summer house in the settlement of Novkhani had been attacked, stating on Instagram that around 15 unidentified individuals who arrived in five cars broke into the house and committed a robbery.

On the morning of November 27, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that during conducted operations, police detained and handed over to the investigation the previously repeatedly convicted A. Huseynov, who had been evading investigation and hiding at one of the summer houses in the Novkhani settlement.

That summer house turned out to be the TV presenter's home, where he was detained, 1news.az reports, citing Qafqazinfo.az.

It is noted that during the operations, it became known that the man, wanted for numerous crimes, was deliberately harbored in the house.

It has been established that the detainee, Alihuseyn Huseynov, is not related to F. Jalilova in any way.

09:00

The circumstances of the case concerning the robbery at the country house of TV presenter Fira Jalilova, located in the village of Novkhany, have been clarified.

The whereabouts of a wanted person were established in one of the country houses in the village of Novkhany, 1news.az reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As a result of the operational and search measures carried out, police officers detained A. Huseynov, who had previously been convicted several times and was hiding from the investigation, and handed him over to the investigative authorities.

An investigation is underway into the incident.

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