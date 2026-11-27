U.S. President Donald Trump believes that the "Group of Seven" format is less interesting than the "Group of Eight," which included Russia.

"G8 is a more powerful format than G7," Trump said, answering questions from service members in Florida on Thanksgiving Day.

He added that at G7 summits "they only discuss Russia."

According to the American leader, in such cases he asked the participants, "and why then isn't Russia here."

Trump also once again suggested that if Russia had not been excluded, "then maybe there would have been no war (in Ukraine)."

The G8 format was suspended in 2014.

Source: Interfax