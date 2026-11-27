At around ten in the evening on Nov. 26, five cars pulled up to the country house of television presenter Fira Jalilova in Novkhani.

About fifteen people got out of them, she said, some carrying bladed weapons. A street camera recorded them climbing over the fence. The dogs in the yard were neutralized, after which the men entered the house. Inside, the presenter's 63-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son were asleep.

Jalilova said three mobile phones were taken from the house, along with an antique necklace worth about 20,000 manats and a pair of diamond earrings worth about 10,000. The surveillance cameras, the intercom and other electronics were also removed. The uninvited guests did not know anyone was in the house, she said. When her mother came out after them and asked what they wanted, they gathered their things in silence and drove away.

Jalilova herself allows that the house may simply have been mistaken for someone else's. The cameras in the yard were carried off, but the street camera, she said, was forgotten. Its recording is now with the police and with everyone who has opened her Instagram.

In her post Jalilova listed the plates of four cars: 99-ME-666, 90-ME-007, 90-YA-094 and 10-CE-025. She asked law enforcement to identify those involved, return what was taken and hold the guilty to account. To one user she replied that she had already filed a report with the police. The Interior Ministry has not yet commented on what happened.

What comes next says no less about this story than the night in Novkhani itself. Within a few hours the video had drawn more than a thousand likes and almost three hundred comments, and a storyline of its own quickly took shape beneath it. Fifteen people, five cars, expensive vehicles, plates that by one commenter's estimate are themselves worth about 10,000 manats. Nobody hid the plates and nobody hurried. To many this does not look like an ordinary burglary. And the observation is essentially correct. The error is in the conclusion drawn from it.

One of the comments calls what happened revenge or a feud. Others go further: nothing happens without a reason, so there must be a debt, there must be a "specific matter", there must be something the victim is keeping quiet about. One user openly urges her not to use "people's pure feelings" to cover up some story. Someone wonders why she went to social media instead of calling 102 straight away. In the feed, the distance from "this is not an ordinary burglary" to "she must have done something herself" turned out to be literally a few lines.

Social psychology described this mechanism long ago as the belief in a just world. If something terrible has happened to a person, there must have been a reason. And if there was a reason, then nothing of the kind will happen to me, since I have done nothing of the sort. The logic is consoling, but in it the question and the answer have swapped places. The very details that make the commenters suspect the victim ought to be the most alarming of all. Fifteen people drive up to a private house in cars with recognizable plates, neutralize the dogs, walk into a place where an elderly woman and a child are asleep, and calmly drive away. That says nothing about Fira Jalilova. It says that these people were confident nothing would happen to them.

Theories about the motive are secondary here. Debts are collected through the courts, not by a night-time visit. A wrong address does not turn a break-in into a misunderstanding. It only shows that anyone could have been in this family's place, including the authors of the most skeptical comments. And even if there is a conflict behind what happened that the public does not yet know about, no conflict justifies a group of armed people turning up in a house where a twelve-year-old boy is asleep.

A public appeal is no grounds for suspicion either. According to Jalilova, the plates and the recording are already with the police. Instagram adds only one thing to that: thousands of people now see the case, and it will be harder to forget. For a family whose home stopped being safe that night, the wish for publicity is natural.

The questions now being asked in the comments are for the investigation to answer: who owns the cars, who was behind the wheel, what brought these people to this particular house. For now one thing is known for certain: at night, fifteen people entered a house where a woman and a child were sleeping, and drove away without fear of the consequences.

That is where the conversation should start, not with whatever the owner of the house might be guilty of.

The 1news editorial board