Bulgaria has blocked an attempt to sell tickets illegally for the Eurovision Song Contest 2027, which will be held in the city of Burgas.

Bulgarian National Television BNT reports that the broadcaster's director general, Milena Milotinova, said so on the program The Day Begins.

She said one of the foreign internet platforms had tried to organize ticket sales for the contest without the relevant permission. After BNT approached the competent authorities, the platform's activity was halted.

Milotinova also said that official ticket sales for Eurovision 2027 will begin early next year. To buy them, viewers will have to register with the free Eurofan program.

Eurovision 2027 will be held in Burgas, Bulgaria. The semifinals are scheduled for May 11 and 13, and the final for May 15.

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