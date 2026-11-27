The Armenian authorities are preparing a large-scale reform of the border service, providing for the gradual transfer to the Armenian side of full control over the country's state borders.

This is reported by the newspaper "Zhoghovurd."

On November 26, a meeting was held chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, attended by Deputy Prime Ministers Mher Grigoryan and Tigran Khachatryan, NSS Director Andranik Simonyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Edward Asryan, Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, Interior Minister Arpine Sargsyan and other representatives of the security agencies.

According to the government's official statement, the meeting discussed the development of the border service's capabilities, the modernization of infrastructure, operational management, the application of international experience and the introduction of an integrated border management system.

However, according to the newspaper, the discussions are based on a broader task — a full transition to Armenia independently guarding its state borders.

The publication draws attention to the fact that on the eve Pashinyan again touched upon the issue of the presence of Russian border guards at a briefing. He stated that in the coming years Armenia must fully take on responsibility for guarding its borders, thanking the Russian side for its many years of service.

Back on November 2, the prime minister reported on plans for the gradual transfer of control over the entire state border to Armenia's border service. According to him, this process also entails a change in the status of the border troops.

As the newspaper notes, the government's program for 2026–2031 provides for a gradual expansion of the sections of the border guarded by Armenian border guards, as well as a reduction of the military component of the border service and the introduction of advanced international experience.

Separate attention is paid to interagency cooperation, information exchange, and the improvement of risk assessment and border control mechanisms.

As part of this work, Armenia's NSS is already cooperating with foreign partners. In particular, in September 2026 representatives of the NSS border troops visited Finland, where they familiarized themselves with the border control system, methods of training personnel and the organization of service.

The publication also links the reform of the border system with the dialogue between Armenia and the European Union on visa liberalization. Since November 1, a new system of biometric passports has been in effect in the republic. The introduction of electronic checkpoints is also planned — first at "Zvartnots" airport, and then at the land borders.

Recall that at present Armenian border guards independently control all border crossing points. On certain sections of the border with Iran and Turkey, since January 1, 2025, they have been serving jointly with their Russian colleagues. At "Zvartnots" airport, Russian border guards ended their service in August 2024.