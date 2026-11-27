EU leaders canceled the second day of the summit in Brussels after the failure of negotiations on the seven-year budget and additional funding for Kyiv in 2027 worth €45 billion.

This was reported following the first day of the summit by a European diplomatic source.

"The discussion ended without a practical result. The discussion of the EU's seven-year budget plan and funding for Ukraine has been postponed to December. The second day of the summit has been canceled," the diplomat stated.

In the European Council's broadcast program, all media events within the framework of the second day of the summit have been canceled.

Source: TASS