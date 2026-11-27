Three EU countries did not support additional funding for Ukraine for 2027 in the amount of €45 billion; a solution to this problem has been postponed until December.

This was stated by the head of the European Council, António Costa, at the closing press conference of the EU summit.

"Twenty-four EU countries supported the European Commission's proposal on additional funding for Ukraine of €45 billion. One of them — Bulgaria — will support only the non-military component of this funding, which will be intended for the regions where their national minority lives," Costa said. "We will return to this issue at the summit in December."

Thus, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, which had earlier announced that they would not support this program, did not change their position at the summit.

Source: Interfax