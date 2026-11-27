Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved the Mecca agreement on joint defense between Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which provides for mutual military assistance in the event of an external armed attack on one of the parties.

The corresponding decree of the head of state was published in the official government gazette Resmi Gazete.

"It has been decided to approve the attached 'Mecca Agreement on Joint Defense between the Republic of Turkey, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,' signed on August 7, 2026, in Mecca," the text of the presidential decree says.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had earlier completed the procedures for ratifying the agreement. The document provides for entry into force after the transfer of the last instrument of ratification to the secretariat of the joint defense committee created under the agreement.

The agreement was signed on August 7, 2026, in Mecca. According to its provisions, any armed attack from outside on one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack on all parties to the agreement.

In such a case, the allies will "immediately provide the attacked party with assistance, using all available means of mutual support." At the same time, the nature and scope of the assistance will be determined separately and individually, based on the results of a joint assessment of the situation, taking into account available military capabilities and the right to self-defense provided for by Article 51 of the UN Charter. Turkish officials had previously noted separately that there is no automatic obligation to send troops in the agreement.