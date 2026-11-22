U.N. climate talks in Antalya ended in disarray after the COP31 presidencies of Turkey and Australia failed to secure a consensus deal on advancing the fight against climate change, with the European Union and other parties rejecting the final draft.

Turkey's COP31 President Murat Kurum told the closing plenary that the deal had not been approved.

"It is clear that there are parties in this hall who oppose this text. We recognize that there is no consensus on this document. Therefore, these decisions have not been adopted," Kurum said.

The negotiations ran for more than two weeks and stretched well past their scheduled close.

Australia, which led the negotiations, and host nation Turkey had issued multiple drafts seeking a compromise between the needs of the countries most vulnerable to climate change and those whose economies depend on the production or consumption of fossil fuels.

The text acknowledged for the first time that global warming is on course to exceed the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold countries had sought to preserve, and called for faster development of carbon-removal technologies to eventually reverse the overshoot. Critics of the text called it unambitious.

The breakdown came after a run of destructive impacts of global warming, including extreme heat in Europe and glacial floods in Nepal, that were overshadowed by the demands of wars and public outcry over soaring living costs.

The last major breakdown in U.N. climate talks was in Copenhagen in 2009, when countries failed to adopt the Copenhagen Accord by consensus.

The COP process is the main vehicle through which countries coordinate efforts to curb global warming, and its annual summit is seen as an opportunity to signal willingness to work together and to help finance the problems caused by rising temperatures.

The failure to agree on a political declaration in Antalya does not cancel obligations agreed at previous summits or erase the technical and legal frameworks governing multilateral action against climate change.