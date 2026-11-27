The second meeting of representatives of the Armenian-Russian working group on the functioning of the Armenian Railway is taking place today in Yerevan.

According to Sputnik Armenia, the talks will be held in a reduced format. The Russian side will be represented by Alexey Melnikov, General Director of the South Caucasus Railway CJSC. He will meet with David Ivanyan, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia.

On the agenda of the meeting are issues of the railway's functioning and its modernization.

The reduced composition of the Russian delegation is likely connected with the upcoming visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Moscow. The Russian side is apparently awaiting the results of the Armenian prime minister's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is possible that the issue of the Russian concession for managing the South Caucasus Railway will also be raised during the leaders' meeting.

The first session of the Armenian-Russian working group, created to discuss issues of the functioning of the Armenian Railway, which is under the concession management of the South Caucasus Railway CJSC (a subsidiary of Russian Railways), took place in Yerevan on November 17. It was attended by Vyacheslav Pavlovsky, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the South Caucasus Railway and Deputy General Director of Russian Railways JSC, and Alexey Shilo, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation. The Armenian side was headed by Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure David Ivanyan.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during a briefing at the government, stated that Yerevan expects investments from Russian Railways JSC (RZD) to ensure the competitiveness of the Armenian Railway. He allowed that during his upcoming visit to Russia this issue would also be discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin (Pashinyan will visit Russia three times in December — on the 3rd, 11th and 22nd — ed.).

Source: Sputnik Armenia