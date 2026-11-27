One person was killed and three went missing in the wreck of the Panamanian-flagged container ship Halima off the coast of Cuba.

This was reported by the Cuban maritime transport administration, RIA Novosti reports.

"At the time of the preparation of this report, 13 crew members have been rescued, one of them died, and the search continues for three more," the statement said.

The Panamanian-flagged vessel HALIMA, with 208 containers on board and 16 crew members, was wrecked on the morning of November 26 about three miles north of Cabañas Bay.

The causes of the incident are unknown. An interagency government commission has been set up to establish them and to coordinate the search and rescue operation together with the shipowners.