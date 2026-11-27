Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has publicly stated twice in November that the country faces a severe shortage of financial resources.

Speaking at a meeting with students on November 19, he noted that because of restrictions on trade and oil exports, Tehran is losing revenue, and the possible closure of enterprises will lead to a reduction in tax receipts.

Pezeshkian also said that he himself sleeps in a jacket and does not turn on the heating and electricity at home. He urged citizens to save energy in order to avoid interruptions in the power supply to industrial enterprises. According to him, the economic confrontation has become no less difficult a test for Iran than military operations.

The crisis is accompanied by a sharp rise in prices, a weakening of the national currency, and a reduction in state subsidies for food and fuel. Inflation on food and beverages has exceeded 110%, and power outages and gas shortages could intensify during the winter period.

Against the backdrop of the rising cost of living, protests involving bakers, pensioners, and workers have already taken place in several provinces of Iran. For now, the demonstrations are local in nature, but the authorities fear that discontent with the economic situation could escalate into larger-scale anti-government protests.

Source: The Wall Street Journal