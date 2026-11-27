U.S. President Donald Trump said he is giving Iran an opportunity to reach an agreement, as Washington is close to victory over Tehran.

"Victory is near. Frankly, it will happen when I want it to," Trump said during a conversation with American service members on the occasion of Thanksgiving Day.

According to him, the White House is still offering Iran an opportunity for negotiations.

"We're trying to be polite. We are giving them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives, but I'm not sure they will take advantage of it," the American president noted.

Source: Interfax