The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense reported hitting the KuibyshevAzot plant in Tolyatti, Samara region, Russia.

As 1news.az reports with reference to "RBC-Ukraine," numerous explosions occurred on the plant's premises and a large-scale fire broke out.

The GUR stated that the enterprise is one of the largest chemical industry facilities in Russia and produces raw material components for explosives and ammunition, as well as high-viscosity polyamides used in the missile industry.

In addition, Ukraine's Defense Forces reported strikes on the military logistics of Russian troops. In Russia's Bryansk region, three fuel tankers delivering fuel to military equipment on the front line were hit.

Strikes were also carried out on warehouses of material and technical supplies in the area of Makiivka in the Donetsk region and Katerynivka in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. The extent of the damage inflicted is being clarified.