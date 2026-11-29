The value of the token of the cryptocurrency company World Liberty Financial (WLF), which is linked to U.S. President Donald Trump, fell by more than 50% in two hours.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the CNBC television channel.

On the night of November 28–29, the cryptocurrency's value declined from $0.037 to $0.016.

Amid the collapse, the company accused the cryptocurrency exchange Binance of market manipulation. According to WLF, the exchange independently closed buy and sell positions on the token, which triggered the sharp drop in its value.

Binance stated that it is aware of the situation and is analyzing market activity for the period in question.

As the television channel notes, the incident occurred a month after a lawsuit was filed in the District of Columbia court against Trump and WLF with accusations of corruption linked to cryptocurrency deals worth more than $2 billion.