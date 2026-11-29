The death toll from the collapse of an unfinished six-story building in the Baloch Colony area of Pakistan's Karachi has risen to 15.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the newspaper Dawn.

It is noted that on Sunday rescuers recovered two more bodies from under the rubble. On Friday, 28-year-old Muhammad Adil was pulled out alive from under the debris. According to the latest data from the Rescue 1122 service, two people are still listed as missing, and the search and rescue operation is continuing.

According to preliminary information, the building was being erected illegally on a residential plot using low-quality construction materials. A case has been registered with the police, as part of which possible violations during construction and the involvement of the owners, the developer, the architect, the engineer and the contractors are being investigated.

As part of this case, the police detained four suspects, including one of the building's owners and three contractors. By court order, they have been taken into custody for a period of five days.

Recall that the collapse of the building under construction in Karachi occurred on November 25. More than 20 workers were at the construction site at that time.