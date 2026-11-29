Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed Kyiv's readiness to agree to a cease-fire along the current line of contact in order to move on to diplomatic negotiations.

As 1news.az reports, he said this in an interview with the Al Jazeera television channel.

He called such a step a "very big compromise" and expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump would be able to find a fair way to end the war without placing all the responsibility for it on Ukraine.

"We are ready for such steps - to remain and stop where we stand. We are talking about a cease-fire along the line of contact. Is this a compromise? Of course, a very big compromise. We understand that he (Russian President Vladimir Putin - ed.) does not want to leave our land. That is precisely why we say: all right, let's stop here and move on to diplomacy," Zelensky said.

Commenting on Washington's role in settling the conflict, the Ukrainian president noted that Trump retains the necessary constitutional powers to continue diplomatic efforts.

"I hope that he (Trump - ed.) will continue to look for a way to end this war, but not only in a situation where Ukraine has to pay for it, because that is wrong," the Ukrainian leader emphasized.