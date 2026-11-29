Pakistan has sent army troops to Saudi Arabia amid the escalation in the Middle East.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a press release by Pakistan's Ministry of Defense on the social network X.

According to the information, the ceremony marking the troops' departure was attended by the country's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, as well as Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Pakistan Rajeh Tami Albugami, Chief of the General Staff of the Pakistani Army Lieutenant General Omer Ahmed Bokhari, and Commander of the Lahore Corps Lieutenant General Muhammad Umer Bashir.

Pakistani authorities stated that the deployment of troops reflects the country's commitment to ensuring the security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia. The troops will carry out their assigned tasks on the territory of the kingdom within the framework of agreed obligations and the existing defense cooperation agreement.

It is noted that the mission is aimed at strengthening Saudi Arabia's defense capabilities amid emerging security threats. Islamabad also emphasized that it intends to continue supporting Riyadh, including on the issue of protecting the holy sites of Haramain Sharifain.

Recall that on August 7, 2026, in Mecca, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey signed the Mecca Agreement on joint defense. It provides for military cooperation and a collective response in the event of armed aggression or an attack from outside on one of the participating states. Retired Lieutenant General of the Pakistani Army Numan Mahmood was appointed the organization's first secretary general for a term of three years.

In early October, the parties agreed on the possibility of deploying Pakistani and Turkish military forces in Saudi Arabia exclusively for defensive purposes.