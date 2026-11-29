The U.S. dollar exchange rate during trading on Iran's free currency market on Sunday exceeded the 3 million rial mark for the first time, reaching a record 3,047,000 rials.

As 1news.az reports, this is evidenced by data from the TGJU website, which tracks quotes on the Iranian market.

The rial reached its historic low at around 12:40 p.m. (1:10 p.m. Baku time). After that, it strengthened somewhat: as of 1:56 p.m. (2:26 p.m. Baku time), the dollar was worth 2,989,808 rials. The official rate is about 1.96 million rials per dollar.

Over the week, the dollar on the free market rose by almost 12%, over six months by 71%, and over the year by 158%: on November 29, 2025, it was worth about 1.16 million rials.

The Iranian currency is rapidly depreciating amid the war with the United States and Israel, which began on February 28, and the naval blockade of Iranian ports.