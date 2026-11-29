American vocalist and songwriter Mike Love, co-founder of the rock band The Beach Boys and its permanent member, has died at the age of 85.

As 1news.az reports, this is written by Variety with reference to his representative Katie Oltman.

"It is with great respect that I report that Mike Love passed away this evening surrounded by his family," the publication quotes her as saying.

In recent months, Love's health had been a cause for concern: his performances with the group were becoming weaker, and in the summer the tour was canceled so that he could recover. He played his last show with The Beach Boys on October 10 in Nashville, where he sat on stage throughout the entire concert.

Love founded The Beach Boys in 1962 in Hawthorne, California, together with his cousins Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson and school friend Al Jardine.

Together with Brian Wilson, Love wrote a number of the group's main early hits, including Surfin' Safari, Fun, Fun, Fun, California Girls, Wouldn't It Be Nice and the chart-topping Good Vibrations. In 1988, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with the band.

Also in 1988, Love became a co-author and performer of the single Kokomo, which became The Beach Boys' first single to reach number one in the charts after Good Vibrations in 1966. In 1998, following the deaths of Dennis and Carl Wilson, Love received the exclusive rights to tour under the name The Beach Boys from the group's corporate structure Brother Records.