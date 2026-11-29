When translating from one language into another, not only linguistic but also extralinguistic means can be used — intonation, voice modulation and sign language.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by Alexey Sadykov, senior adviser of the Linguistic Support Department of Russia's Foreign Ministry, in a comment to Pavel Zarubin for the "Vesti" news service.

Using the example of his work during one of the meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American negotiators, Sadykov explained why it is important in translation to convey not only the meaning of what is said, but also the emotions and gestures of the interlocutor.

"As a person who has been involved in international relations and translation for many years, and who also teaches intercultural communication, I can say that to convey certain meanings one can use not only linguistic but also extralinguistic means. These are intonation, voice modulation, sign language. In this case, I had to resort to such means and methods as well," Sadykov said.

He also noted that he had seen discussions of his work on social media.

After Putin's meeting with the special envoys of the U.S. president, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, which took place on November 12 in the Kremlin, social media users began actively sharing videos featuring Sadykov. They drew attention to his professionalism and his ability to convey the Russian leader's intonations to the foreign guests.

"I saw what a wave it caused," Sadykov commented.