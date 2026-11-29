The detonation of what is presumed to be an unmanned aerial vehicle that crashed in the province of Rize in northeastern Turkey resulted in damage to the windows of four residential buildings.

As 1news.az reports citing the İHA agency, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

The incident occurred at night in the village of Köprübaşı in the Çayeli district. Local residents heard the characteristic sound of the propeller of an approaching drone. It fell in an uninhabited area and exploded.

This happened at around 01:30 local time (02:30 Baku time) and sowed panic among the population. As a result of the detonation, the glass was blown out of several windows in four residential buildings.

Residents called the gendarmerie. Fragments of the wings and body of the device were found at the crash site. They have been sent for examination. Explosives experts also inspected the crash zone, covering about 70 square meters, for the presence of undetonated explosive devices.