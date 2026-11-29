Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes win two bronze medals at the European Championship in Bucharest
Read in other languages:Русский
Two representatives of Azerbaijan won bronze medals at the European Youth Taekwondo Championship in the Romanian capital of Bucharest.
This was reported by the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation.
According to the information, the bronze medalists of the tournament were Asma Abdullazade, who competed in the 29 kg weight category, and Yusif Nagizade, who competed in the 65 kg weight category.
SOURCE: Report
694