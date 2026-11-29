Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi has placed responsibility on Iran for the destabilization of the situation in the Middle East.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Al Arabiya, he said this in an interview with the newspaper Al-Rai ahead of a visit to Kuwait.

The head of the ministry expressed the view that the regional crisis will persist as long as Tehran does not change its policy.

Speaking about the domestic political situation, Raggi noted that Hezbollah and some of its allies still control part of the state structures, which hinders the implementation of necessary reforms.

The minister warned that the patience of the Lebanese government and people toward the movement is not unlimited. At the same time, he rejected fears of a possible civil war, noting that any resistance to law enforcement forces by armed groups would be regarded exclusively as a challenge to the state by individuals operating outside the law.

Raggi also emphasized that the authorities will not allow Lebanon to be drawn into a new conflict in Iran's interests and intend to accelerate the process of disarming illegal formations and establishing the state's monopoly on weapons.

He did not rule out possible provocations and attempts to destabilize the situation in the country. According to him, international support for the Lebanese state and army is being maintained, but the implementation of agreements is being delayed.

"The problem lies in the time gap between making a decision and carrying it out," the minister explained.