In Iran, 466 people have been poisoned by alcoholic beverages over the past 10 days, and 32 of them have died.

As 1news.az reports citing the Tasnim agency, this was stated by Iranian law enforcement spokesman Saeed Montazerol Mehdi.

According to him, over the past 10 days, cases of poisoning were recorded in five provinces of the country.

He also reported that over the past eight months, more than 4.5 million liters of homemade alcohol have been discovered in Iran. More than 41,000 people have been arrested on charges of illegally producing and distributing such products.

Earlier, on November 22, mass alcohol poisoning occurred in the city of Nishapur in northeastern Iran. At that time, three of the 33 victims died.