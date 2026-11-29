Russian troops are striking energy facilities and other critical infrastructure as cold weather approaches.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on his Telegram channel.

According to him, over the past week Russian forces have launched more than 1,960 attack drones, over 1,600 guided aerial bombs and eight missiles at Ukraine.

"Substations in Ukraine's Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Kharkiv and Odesa regions came under attack. Unfortunately, there are also many strikes on residential buildings. Last night in Odesa, a Russian drone hit an apartment block. Unfortunately, a woman was killed. In Zaporizhzhia, search and rescue operations continued overnight at the site where Russian guided aerial bombs were dropped among residential buildings. There is not a single military facility in the vicinity. Five people were injured. Among them is a 14-year-old girl. The State Emergency Service managed to rescue her from under the rubble. But, unfortunately, with this strike Russia killed her mother," Zelensky noted.

The Ukrainian leader once again called for increased support to protect Ukraine's skies.

"Every day we work to ensure there is more support. Additional financial and defense packages, above all to strengthen air defense, mean lives saved. I am grateful to everyone who helps," Zelensky emphasized.