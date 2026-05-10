Choosing a Dubai apartment from Baku: Propify Real Estate, Sobha Realty and Binghatti hold a two-day Roadshow on 24–25 October - PHOTO

Two days in Baku: real floor plans for selected projects, current prices, payment plans and handover dates — straight from the developers. Attendance is free, places are limited, registration is required: propify-realestate.com/roadshow, +971 52 750 3865.

Propify Real Estate, a company operating in the Dubai property market, is holding a two-day presentation event — a Roadshow in Baku on 24–25 October 2026, together with two Dubai developers, Sobha Realty and Binghatti. The event runs from 10:00 to 18:00 on both days in central Baku; the exact venue is sent after registration. Attendance is free, but the number of places is limited, so advance registration is required.

A Roadshow is a format in which the developer presents its own projects directly to the buyer. At the event, visitors will see the real floor plans, sizes and views of the apartments, and learn current prices, payment plans and handover dates from the source. All meetings are run by Propify Real Estate consultants who work in the Dubai market year-round.

Why it is worth attending in person

Choosing an apartment remotely usually turns into months of correspondence, conflicting price information and answers along the lines of “we’ll confirm that on the ground”. The Roadshow fits that whole process into a single day: the visitor sees the projects side by side, receives a concrete figure for their own budget, and goes through the legal side of the purchase step by step. No trip to Dubai is required.

• The full cost of the purchase is calculated on the spot, together with the fees, the payment plan and the handover dates.

• Questions go directly to the developers’ representatives and to local consultants who know the Dubai market first-hand.

• A separate special offer is reserved for those attending; it is announced in the room and ends together with the event.

Why look beyond the home market

Property abroad spreads savings across another economy and another currency. In Dubai the dirham is pegged to the US dollar, there is no annual property tax and no personal income tax on rental income, and average gross rental yields on apartments are around 6–7% a year, according to 2026 market data. A purchase from AED 2 million can also open the way to a 10-year UAE Golden Visa.

Dubai is more accessible than it seems

A common belief is that buying in Dubai requires a very large sum up front. In practice, in many off-plan projects the first payment is 20% of the price, and the rest is paid in instalments during construction; some plans spread payments at around 1% a month or continue after handover. At the event, visitors will see the exact payment schedule for each project.

What the visitor leaves with

• A clarified brief. Budget, purpose and timing: rental income, a second home, an apartment for the children’s future, or a step towards a residence permit in Dubai.

• A personal shortlist. Two or three Sobha Realty and Binghatti projects that fit — with the floor plan, the view, the handover date and the real price, not a “starting from” figure.

• The full cost, on paper. Payment plan, government fees and annual service charges; what is paid at purchase and what is paid over the course of construction — calculated in front of the visitor.

The four questions asked most often from Baku

• Can a foreign citizen own property? Yes. In Dubai’s freehold zones — where the projects presented at the event are located — a foreign buyer acquires the property in their own name with full title, and the property is registered with the Dubai Land Department. Neither a local partner nor a leasehold arrangement is required.

• How much is the tax? The UAE has no annual property tax and no personal income tax on rental income. The costs consist of one-off purchase fees and the building’s annual service charge.

• Is there a currency risk? The dirham has been pegged to the US dollar at a fixed rate since 1997, so the value of the property is preserved in dollars.

• Does the payment have to be made in full? No. Off-plan purchases (properties still under construction) are paid in instalments over the construction period, and selected projects offer post-handover payment plans. The exact schedule is shown at the event.

About Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty keeps design and construction in-house, and its handover quality is regarded as a benchmark in Dubai. Its flagship community, Sobha Hartland, faces Downtown Dubai in Mohammed Bin Rashid City.

About Binghatti

Binghatti was founded in Dubai in 2008 and handles design, development and construction in-house. It is known for branded residences created with Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz and Jacob & Co, including Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co in Business Bay, planned as the world’s tallest residential tower.

About Propify Real Estate

Propify Real Estate is an experienced brokerage in the Dubai property market and an official partner of Dubai’s leading developers. The company guides buyers from Azerbaijan through the whole process — choosing a project, signing the contract, making the payments and taking handover of the property — and after handover supports them with letting and management. The Roadshow in Baku is organised by Propify Real Estate.

“It is very rare to be able to see projects side by side in a single day, and to get a concrete figure for your own budget, without flying from Baku to Dubai. That is the point of the Roadshow: the visitor leaves the room with their own calculation, not with a brochure and a general impression.”

Attendance details:

Date: 24–25 October 2026, Saturday and Sunday

Time: 10:00–18:00, both days

Venue: central Baku; the exact address is sent after registration

Admission: Free

Registration: Required. The number of places on each day is limited; registration remains open until all places are taken.

Languages: Azerbaijani, Russian, English

Registration link: propify-realestate.com/roadshow

Questions: +971 52 750 3865 (WhatsApp)

Filling in the registration form takes a few seconds. In the form, visitors choose the day and a time slot: 10:00, 13:00 or 16:00.

For editors

Propify Real Estate: a Dubai real estate brokerage, official partner of Dubai’s leading developers. propify-realestate.com

Sobha Realty: a Dubai developer that carries out design and construction work entirely in-house; flagship community Sobha Hartland, Mohammed Bin Rashid City.

Binghatti: a Dubai developer founded in 2008 that handles design, development and construction in-house; known for branded residences with Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz and Jacob & Co.